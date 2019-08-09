Transcript for Rescuers searching for 4 crew members after cargo ship catches fire

The vessel golden rate was reported to be listening it's are hurt. Because our commands and on Charleston received a report. But the vessel. On its departure. Has had we will disarm her and was landing honest it's. Correction was waiting on the export side a diminished arbor Byrd park. You are the the harper. Coast Guard troops along with partner agencies. And commercial assistance providers. As well as south Carolina department of natural resources and Moran towing. Be several rescues from the vessel at multiple points. Twenty of the 24. When he had the point or people on board have been rescued at this time. As smoke and flames began to appear our crews along the Glynn county heavy rescue team assessed that the the the situation was too risky. To further go inside the vessel to an attempt to locate it or individuals. Who remain I think at this time. We are working with the solvers. Costar salvage and generic response team. The surveyor. And company. To stabilize the vessel. What felt it professionals have determined the vessel to be stable. We will identify the best option to continue our rescue efforts. For the pork remembered to remain on board.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.