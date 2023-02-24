Restoration of Negro League Stadium in Paterson, NJ

ABC News' Morgan Norwood reports as Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey, which hosted Negro League games in the 1930s and 40s, is being restored to its former glory.

February 24, 2023

