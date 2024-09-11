Rideshare driver arrested for allegedly murdering female passenger: Police

The investigation led detectives to 29-year-old Francisco Valadez, who has been arrested on a murder charge, police said.

September 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live