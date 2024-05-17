Rock thrown through windshield kills female driver, troopers say

Brittany Ferguson’s car collided with a home in Burke County, North Carolina, after a rock was thrown through the windshield, according to investigators.

May 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live