Ruby Freeman, Shaye Moss deliver remarks after jury reaches verdict

The jury ordered Rudy Giuliani to pay Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss nearly $150 million for defaming them over the 2020 election.

December 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live