-
Now Playing: Community greets high schoolers returning for 1st time since mass shooting
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old raises over $5K for infant brother with rare disease
-
Now Playing: Mary Kay Letourneau speaks out 20 years after affair with student
-
Now Playing: Taxi group calls for change after 5th driver suicide in 5 months
-
Now Playing: Starbucks stores closed nationwide for racial-bias training
-
Now Playing: 7-foot alligator scales backyard fence
-
Now Playing: Sesame Workshop sues over Melissa McCarthy puppet movie
-
Now Playing: American imprisoned in Venezuela reunites with family
-
Now Playing: Hero teacher who disarmed school shooter speaks out
-
Now Playing: Blaze tears through senior community in Florida
-
Now Playing: Trump's Memorial Day tweet sparks backlash
-
Now Playing: Video shows lava overtaking Hawaii home
-
Now Playing: Urgent search for man swept away in Maryland flood
-
Now Playing: Millions in the path of subtropical storm Alberto
-
Now Playing: National guardsman missing after devastating flash floods hit town
-
Now Playing: Alberto makes landfall, bringing torrential rains and powerful winds
-
Now Playing: Chief responds after video released of police taking down beachgoer
-
Now Playing: Teacher who tackled alleged shooter reunites with students at baseball game
-
Now Playing: Mounds of molten lava sparking new evacuations on Hawaii's Big Island
-
Now Playing: Water-main break causes enormous fountain of water in LA