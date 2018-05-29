Community greets high schoolers returning for 1st time since mass shooting

More
Santa Fe High School students were greeted by community members holding signs of support as they returned to class this morning for the first time since a mass shooting killed 10 people.
0:55 | 05/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Community greets high schoolers returning for 1st time since mass shooting
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55506584,"title":"Community greets high schoolers returning for 1st time since mass shooting","duration":"0:55","description":"Santa Fe High School students were greeted by community members holding signs of support as they returned to class this morning for the first time since a mass shooting killed 10 people.","url":"/US/video/santa-fe-strong-community-greets-high-schoolers-returning-55506584","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.