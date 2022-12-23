Santa Larry is coming to town to spread diversity, cheer

ABC News Live’s Kyra Phillips chats with Santa Larry Jefferson about preparations for his big sleigh ride – and how he is working to make the yearly Santa visit more inclusive.

December 23, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live