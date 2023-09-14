Scientists collect lava samples from erupting Hawaii volcano

Geologists collect fresh lava samples as Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, has its third eruption of the year so far on Hawaii's Big Island.

September 14, 2023

