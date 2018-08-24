Transcript for Sen. John McCain discontinues cancer treatment

On ABC news political director Rick Klein in Washington and sad news to report today out of Arizona the family of Senator John McCain has announced. The senator McCain's treatment for brain cancer will cease. They will no longer be providing medical treatment to Senator McCain for more than a year now. He has been battling a deal last L line aggressive form of brain cancer he's been undergoing treatment for all of this year he has not been in Washington now the word that. They will discontinue medical treatment McCain of course a legendary senator legendary figure in Washington a member of United States senate forced more than thirty years. And in addition to that the Republican nominee for president in 2008 he's emerged as something of of a frequent trump critic and foil president trump. I'm no great fan of Senator McCain and has used him as a foil his campaign events for senator McCain's legacy. Of course they have vast on the sad news that has Washington in S somber note on this Friday recline ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.