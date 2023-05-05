Separated and segregated: How Tops supermarket became a target

"It was going to happen." After decades of systemic racism, inequality and neglect, East Buffalo residents say the Tops supermarket shooting, in the predominantly Black neighborhood, was no shock.

May 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live