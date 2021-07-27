Transcript for Simone Biles pulls out of Olympic team gymnastics final

Simone vials consider the greatest jam this in history. Has pulled out of the team competition at the Tokyo Olympics after stumbling during her -- teen. Well Diane that is the big development that's about vials out of that team final before her team they were finished in fact it was on the very first apparatus on the vault. How one of hers stronger than not the strongest thing that she can view inside beaver youth Olympics. She did she did her run she hit the ball she landed there with a stumble. And I will say Diane I could see the look on her face she got very with a very sober look. She got stiff as a board she walks at immediately off that mat made of being applied to the sideline to approach. And her team surrounded her and we knew something was not right something with what I've seen it before when there's been a stumble something that wasn't just write our she didn't Wear something the way she wanted to. As she's made a face this one as she didn't the holy face that we solved with a very serious look. She took some minutes there on the sideline with her team. And then she went toward the locker room she went out of the venue there are off the floor us then her team moved to the next rotation to the uneven bars. When he moved to the uneven bars they started to train set it to practice before competition. I thought vials was not there she finally showed up she put her sweats on and at the moment to sort of swept some we knew that similar vials who'd done for the night. And this team final. This was a major blow to team USA gymnastics. But I'll say Diane what we soccer that was just incredible her teammates grief McCollum a center for Lee. Also Jordan's tiles all stepped up in her place they were able to move on in the competition without her that with a loud in the rules they only needed three gymnasts. Per apparatus. They moved on and they stepped up as much as possible because this is their anchor this is. The most important person on their team. And I'm sure they know that but this again of a team sport and they all stepped up I'd get what we're hearing from. Teen USA and USA gymnastics is what's happening with so miles is medical but there are reports that it is not fifth record that this is meant so we still don't know her status Diana for the individual competition later this week. So Kenneth what was the reaction in the arena when this all happen and what does this mean for her team now OK can she come back urges the team now have to move forward without her regardless. Of what happens. Theres. A lot of vials all eyes are on you and every single time we sing her trained before competition. Every single competition. No matter what's happening inside the venue what's happening inside the room no matter which country it seems that all eyes are on team USA and on Simone buyout by look around on an end of being used and I see people snapping pictures looking at Simone every single time she competes whether it's on the floor on the Paul. And so at this point we know when it comes to teen USA. What's the next. We understand that they just once over that spoiler alert for those who haven't seen the competition yet but they once over. Russia beat them Great Britain came in third and got the bronze. This was very tough this is tough to hear because we got a team we I think it's typically. Right at the top there and so that's what we're hearing again die and we don't know what the status of individual competition will be later this week and I Kenneth and we appreciate it friend thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.