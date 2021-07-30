Transcript for Simone Biles speaks out about ‘the twisties’ and how they affect gymnasts

And it another big night at the Olympics for team USA's soon really cemented her place in American gymnastics royalty winning gold in the women's all around competition. Teammates mobile's was there to cheer on and now thousands sharing some new insight on what caused her to with drop from the competition. ABC's Kenneth Bowen joins us live in Tokyo with more on that and some other state highlights from the games Kansas Simone is blaming what she calls its twisty can you explain what that. Me and. What I have thrown vials that are her mind and body simply are not and think it she said that to her fans or followers aren't hurt as a gram counts. Literally overnight for listening and answering their questions. She also showed him her training insane she just can't get rid of what she called the twist these that's what agendas are mid air and lose awareness. Of where they are making a very difficult to land safely we've talked right here about her gift of air awareness of the so this is something that's very unusual for the fact that to the know where she is and they hear what she does some of her what she does what she's known for. As she said that she was not experiencing the twist these reports you Leppert Tokyo Diane. And that when it happened in the past has taken about two weeks to go away but vials added she does not have to explain why she puts our health purchasing physical health. If mental health right now USA gymnastics said she still being evaluated daily and no decision had been made on whether she will compete next week. When she posted some videos to go along with that showing her unable to land her bars dismount. Scary scary stuff Kenneth for sure and there was also a scary moment on the BMX track when American Conor fields had to be carried off. On a stretcher after a crash what's the latest on his condition. Walker. Airfield is said to be a week and he still being checked out by doctors that was at last check but yet as he said scientists and scary stuff there that when he year old reigning DMX racing gold medalist crops in the third semi final heat. Here in the Tokyo Olympics we understand he landed hard off a job heading into the first turn. And the third run that he slammed into the turn of listening laid out on the tracks. At the medics rushed to help them but again he is awake and being checked out by doctors Diane its. And the Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic hopes of winning a golden slam all four grand slams in a gold medal that is in the same year miles not gonna happen right Kenneth Lawson a semifinal I know you weren't very near Reno Alyssa reaction. Thank. That you think spoiler alert. For the viewer's eye for another alert I play well you say after you were literally this insisting they eat a pathetic it. I've Diane how we tell the viewers how I go to future I'm there now the head of you tonight I noted few truth of the matter how pirated work out. Chris idle on your head and tell us what happened William. Yet that privileges that have gotten a. Ordeal I don't reviewed here and here. Novak Djokovic yes he laughed he went and fixed during that match we were inside. Watching him play watching that match. Human heads but he was graceful in defeat even yelled out sometime this you may need job that was my first time everything the number one. And men's tennis play in person and it was pretty incredible but yet he felt Germany's Alexander is there a who was a fourth seed calm but it's not over. He won't get gold as he read to you won't get back golden slam winning all four Grand Slam and a gold medal here at the Olympics. But he won't play for bronze tomorrow against Spain's. Pablo car audio a boost I also play a mixed doubles later on so not done bird. Go back and when you walk off the court I think to myself Diane he's walking up the court he's got multimillionaire. Would fill the number one in the world oh yeah he has. Yeah there's still a lot of bragging rights their per share. And it Kenneth that we all mothers not happening as co mid nineteen cases are surging in Tokyo there up 180%. Now just since last Friday so. How's that conversation continuing about any changes to the games. Potential it. What we don't know what conversations Irving have behind the scenes but. Tokyo 20/20 official who asked about there's any chance the media have a chance to question them and the IOC. And here's the latest numbers for you Diana 3300. Covert positive cases here in Tokyo 225 cases related to the Tokyo Olympic fat and increase up. 27 at the last of my talking yesterday after an increase of 27 that includes the Wii at least two of them were the Olympic village. The Japanese prime minister. Diana says that the state of emergency have been extend it took four other area has and he says that delta variant. Infections are starting to rise in this country so they're keeping a watch on that. All right Kenneth Lou thank you friend are fortune teller in Tokyo beat appreciate it. Bet. Up. You see your future dot. It is believed Greg Dowd had no way we love that it is nitty gritty we're back with regard baby coming. It's thanks get it.

