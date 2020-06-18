Smoke from Arizona wildfire fills the sky

Thick smoke from the Bighorn Fire blankets the Arizona sky as a wildfire near Tucson scorches nearly 23,000 acres.
1:06 | 06/18/20

Smoke from Arizona wildfire fills the sky
