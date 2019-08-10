Transcript for Southwest pilots sue Boeing for $100M

Southwest Airlines pilots union is suing Boeing over the grounding of its 737 Max jets the pilots claim they are losing money because blowing west the plane into service. Only to grounded after two deadly crashes. The lawsuit also accuses bow in a misleading pilots and airlines by not informing them about a flight control system. That's linked to both crashes. Boeing calls the suit meritless. Well believe it or not. Someone tried to board a plane wit that's the word evil highs stopped by TSA agents thankfully at Newark Airport in New Jersey the man. Claimed he thought he could take the weapon have to check point because of its. Value. Well that was not the case this word was checked and flown to Brazil with the rest of the flight luggage.

