Transcript for Ex-Stanford swimmer appeals sexual assault conviction

My attorney Air Malta bomb went to court today to argue rock Turner's conviction should be overturned. Using in an usual argument he told a panel of three appellate justices that turner never intended to rape 22 year old Emily go the pseudonym for his victim. That's why he was founded this clothes on when the assault was interrupted by two graduate students who discovered them. Emily guo was discovered partially nude and intoxicated. That's the foundation for the fifteen minute argument mull top presented to the panel composed of two women and a man. He said the jury did not receive sufficiently compelling evidence that led them to convict turner turner was also found guilty of two other acts of a sexual nature. Mall spot didn't invent a term for gratification close on the scene to stump the justices powder course. Deputy state district attorney Lisa Carlisle argued her fifteen minute allotment that sufficient evidence had been presented for a jury to reach a verdict beyond a reasonable doubt. Turner was alternately sentenced to six months in county jail but was released after three months which critics called lenient. Protests criticize trial judge Aaron Kirstie and a successful recall election removed him from office in June. Turner was a nineteen year old Stanford freshman it's when he fifteen when the crime was committed animal league doe was 22. Either attorney would comment or do interviews with reporters as they left the office tower that houses the sixth district Court of Appeals. It's the role of the appellate court to see if any errors were made during the trial that would have impacted the outcome. The three appellate justices when I have ninety days to render their decision in San Jose David Louie ABC 7 NEWS.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.