Stephen Merchant on the origins of his new series 'The Outlaws'

ABC News' Trevor Ault speaks with actor and show creator Stephen Merchant on how his family history helped inspire his new Amazon Prime Video series "The Outlaws."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live