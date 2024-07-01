Steve Bannon begins 4-month sentence: 'I'm proud to go to prison'

Bannon told supporters he will continue to support former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign from prison, adding that his War Room podcast will be "bigger and better than ever."

July 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live