Stock markets take a tumble

More
Stocks fall amid rough retail results and weakness in the tech sector.
2:36 | 11/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stock markets take a tumble

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59327041,"title":"Stock markets take a tumble ","duration":"2:36","description":"Stocks fall amid rough retail results and weakness in the tech sector.","url":"/US/video/stock-markets-tumble-59327041","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.