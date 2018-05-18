Student tearfully recounts shooting at Texas school

More
Sophomore Dakota Shrader said her friend was shot in the leg while in class at Santa Fe High School.
2:49 | 05/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Student tearfully recounts shooting at Texas school

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55262146,"title":"Student tearfully recounts shooting at Texas school","duration":"2:49","description":"Sophomore Dakota Shrader said her friend was shot in the leg while in class at Santa Fe High School.","url":"/US/video/student-tearfully-recounts-shooting-texas-school-55262146","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.