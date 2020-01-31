Transcript for Subway protest happening throughout New York City

Your city police are worried it is continuing ten night it started inside Grand Central look at that this is all about the New York City subways the protesters. Head out and marched in midtown there are complaining about what they call over policing. And arrests of fare beaters they say target minorities this is the scene of that midtown Marge from news copter. Seven they want free fares and they don't want so many police. Crewmen. Did you per Josh tiger is down there he is walking with a the protesters even mid tail of the very latest Josh. It's been a very very active last hour or so in midtown Liz owners say the back about police van there are at least two. People who were just arrested by the NYPD strategic response group here which has been chasing these protests is about six or 700. Protesters after they left Grand Central on they're on the move west they're now insider senate passed. Times Square around eighth avenue could see all these police officials now following other officers who are moving that went on 42 street and as they walk will walk with the most save video from what was happening inside Grand Central. Dylan's you said this is a group. That wants to stop to this case day. That that they like that that MTA is over police. And this stems from several high profile arrests in the subway and from governor Cuomo's plans hire an additional 500 MTA cops nod and Mike PV. To assist the NYPD in policing the subway they also want to ban all. Bears. From the underground there idea is that BM the New York City Subway should be equitable. Even for those who can't afford it this group yesterday came on social media and planned a day of disorder. And ignite a disorder and they materialize in the middle of Grand Central. Two to protest and to disrupt. The evening rush back to the live look right now as we approach seventh avenue and Broadway in Times Square. Lots of traffic tonight because of all of this at the moment we know probably about a dozen arrests may be more. Course they are piling up and we'll have the very latest when I see you on Eyewitness News at eleven for now we are live in Times Square now Josh and eager channel seven. Eyewitness News all right cash to discuss in any major changes down there thank you. The job we'll also show you another shot of midtown Times Square area this where demonstrators are now in the street NJ Bergen who was in Grand Central earlier you remember how he tells us a reports that business is that usually as usual now in the Grand Central Terminal. A nothing but commuters there now but those protesters now industries that you show loss on Jos is report with them in midtown in Times Square and this is the scene. From news copter seven.

