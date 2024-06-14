Supreme Court breathes new life into gun bump stocks

America's highest court handed down a 6-3 decision to strike down a federal ban on gun bump stocks. ABC News' Devin Dwyer has a report on the fallout from the ruling.

June 14, 2024

