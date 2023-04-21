Supreme Court expected to decide by midnight on abortion pill case

ABC News Senior Washington Reporter Devin Dwyer and Elizabeth Wydra, president of the Constitutional Accountability Center, discuss the legal fight over the most common method of abortion in the U.S.

April 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live