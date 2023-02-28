Supreme Court hears arguments on lawsuit to block student loan forgiveness

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien breaks down the top stories in Washington, including arguments before the Supreme Court on whether President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is legal.

February 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live