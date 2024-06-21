Supreme Court upholds gun ban on domestic abusers

In a near-unanimous decision, 8-1, the justices ruled in favor of laws preventing banning guns from individuals who have restraining orders against them.

June 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live