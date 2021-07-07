Transcript for Surfside officials announce rescue is now a recovery effort

Our tireless search and rescue teams have continued their efforts throughout the past day and we're very grateful that the weather. Has allowed us to continue the work without any further delays. And through these efforts we have recovered. Eight. More victims. So the total number of confirmed deaths is now at 54. 33 of those victims. Have been. Identified. And 33 next of kin notification. Had been made. At this time each. 200 people have been at county. And 86 people. Are potentially. Unaccounted. So please join me and writing. For those he had lost and that's we are morning. As I continue to stress the main gate police department is working continuously. To follow up and beer fire all idea. Towns they've received. People who are potentially missing and to determine whether each person reported was in. In the building very thankful. And our detectives simultaneously. Are working around the to identify those victims we have found. In order to notify next at can't. It is really deep profound sadness. That this afternoon. I'm enables air that we may be extremely difficult decision. Transition from Murray sent search and rescue. It's now been exactly. Since champagne showers south collapsed over the last fourteen days. You all know their search and rescue teams from our local community from around Florida from around the country and impact around the world. Have been digging through this collapsed they used every possible strategy and every piece of technology available to them. To find people in the rubble. They've removed over seven million pounds. And debris from the mountains they used sonar. Docs heavy machinery. They've searched for void spaces and they've searched for victims. They ran into. A building they were told could collapse. And they braved fire smoke torrential rain. And strong winds in the hopes of finding people alive. We demolish. The standing building came just days in order to be able to expand. Access. To the full collapse sites. Our top priority throughout this entire operation. Since the eight line has been to do everything possible everything humanly possible. And to explore every single portion of the collapsed bridge in search of survivors. I could not be prouder of our extraordinary team. The men and women from here at home and from around the world to give in this search everything they have. JDN and K hours. Men and women whose own lives are driven. By a single purpose to save. The lives of others. At this point we have truly exhausting every option. Available to us in the search and rescue mission. Sick today is about beginning the transition. To recovery. So that we can help to bring closure. Jay the families have been suffering and waiting for news. Nothing we can do you can bring back those we lost. That we can and we will do everything in our house. Possible to identify. All of the victims and offer closure to the families. In this time I never imagined. Green. To share this news with the families. This evening. Who are still missing their loved ones was devastating. And it's also didn't. Cost sharing would all of you. So many have been watching around the world who joined their prayers to ours who. Held out hope as we have poked in our hearts. Any quiet moments for a miracle. We have all I ask god for a year. So the decisions transition from rescue to recovery. Is an extremely. Difficult. And one that requires an extremely methodical. March US. And careful process that looks at specific factors. Chief Kaminsky an assistant chief. Check dollar we'll speak to all of these in more detail. The transition from rescue to recovery will take place at midnight. Our team has developed a very detailed plan. To guide the transition. And to ensure that the operations proceed at sustained speed and intensity. After today's press briefing at 7:15. PM. We'll be marking this transition with a moment of silence. In front of the building site. Whether teens are first responders and faith leaders the first responders. Hi eight leaders will join us and we're inviting you as members of the media. To witness this ceremony. Not as members of the media. Letting your capacity assistance. To the families to the president. And the president instead when he visited Surfside vetoed that no words can ease your pain. But we are we view we're here for you and all the ways that we possibly can. We live she left and the holes you and we hope she's here in our hearts. To my team you are heroes. Who walk among us this community in the world salute you. We will never forget your bravery your compassion in your dedication. So today is watching from around the world thank you for your endless prayers your donations. And for raping us in your love. It is left for us to honor those we lost. By leaving every day in my. Thank you got less.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.