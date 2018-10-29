Suspicious package found in Atlanta, addressed to CNN

The FBI was notified of a suspicious package at an Atlanta postal facility on Monday.
0:24 | 10/29/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspicious package found in Atlanta, addressed to CNN
Breaking news in Atlanta where the FBI now investigating the discovery had yet another suspicious package. The package addressed to CNN but intercepted at an Atlanta post office. We're told the package is similar to the others sent last week meanwhile Caesars say the man accused of sending packages containing explosive material. To opponents of president trump expected to make his first court appearance this afternoon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

