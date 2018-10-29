Transcript for Suspicious package found in Atlanta, addressed to CNN

Breaking news in Atlanta where the FBI now investigating the discovery had yet another suspicious package. The package addressed to CNN but intercepted at an Atlanta post office. We're told the package is similar to the others sent last week meanwhile Caesars say the man accused of sending packages containing explosive material. To opponents of president trump expected to make his first court appearance this afternoon.

