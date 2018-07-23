Transcript for Swimmer Ryan Lochte suspended until July 2019 for use of IV

On May 24 2018. I along with my wife Kayla went to the doctor's office in Gainesville Florida. Where we received an IV infusion I'm consisting on vitamins and including B twelve. There was no prohibited substances. In the infusion I had the idea as both Kayla and my son Kaydon. Com we're sick and both of them went to the hospital days before. A home for their symptoms and when I was feeling run down from training. On item when he gets sick myself so I went and got an IV infusion. Of the vitamins that will help my immune system. In why does rules that you can't take more than a hundred milliliters of anything in an IV infusion. I was not aware of that. And out what I was taking was over a hundred milliliters I've been in this or for a long time not always been diligent. In making debt making sure that I know why I can and cannot my body. I just didn't know this was not allowed most athletes the united. If I did I never would have done it it's obvious that I would not posted a picture. As a result my violation and accepting this sanction that will run through July 24 2019. Meaning I will not compete during that time everything that I did it take you can get it CVS Walgreens unit. So nothing that I took was nestled on a make a point that nothing that I took was. Illegal everything I did wasn't I moved backed Gainesville Florida. For my train for Tony Tony and I was back in mind normal shape. Miles getting really excited to race and be back on the national team for the summer and this happened and it set us back. Like I said. I'm cooperating with posada in their sanction. And I'm still gonna train every day and I have goals that are all accomplished and when it's money. And if anything this will make me more hungry and I'll definitely be there on time.

