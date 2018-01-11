Now Playing: Women found submerged, fully dressed in Hudson River

Now Playing: FBI investigating notorious gangster's death in prison

Now Playing: University of Maryland fires coach hours after reinstatement following player death

Now Playing: New deadly accident prompts increased bus stop safety concerns

Now Playing: Synagogue shooting suspect pleads not guilty as victims' funerals continue

Now Playing: Where couple says man convicted of murdering wife played poker the night of the crime

Now Playing: Murder victim's sister recalls rushing to crime scene where she was found dead

Now Playing: 3 children, 2 adults hit by car at bus stop in Tampa, Florida: Police

Now Playing: Body cam video shows what officer saw in home where mom was bludgeoned to death

Now Playing: Skeletal remains found in search for man missing for 57 years

Now Playing: News headlines today: Nov. 1, 2018

Now Playing: Embattled Maryland coach fired 1 day after being reinstated

Now Playing: Police make arrest in murder of 70-year-old woman whose throat was slashed

Now Playing: Suspect wearing Michael Myers mask sought in Halloween shooting

Now Playing: Mystery grows of Saudi Arabian sisters found dead in river

Now Playing: New details on what driver who killed 3 siblings told police

Now Playing: Police in California increase patrols after synagogue vandalized

Now Playing: Dangerous storms bring tornadoes, flooding to the South

Now Playing: New details on death of notorious Boston mob boss