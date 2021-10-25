Tamron Hall's new book puts spotlight on missing kids of color

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Tamron Hall about her new book, &quot;As the Wicked Watch,&quot; a fictional look at a journalist's mission to put the spotlight on missing children of color.

