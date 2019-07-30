Teen attacked by bison at park speaks out

A 17-year-old from Colorado is in stable condition after being gored by a bison while walking along a trail at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota, according to park officials.
But a second time in one week a young tourists has been attacked by a bison in the national park. This time it was a seventeen year old attacked in North Dakota park Rangers say he somehow gotten the middle of a fight between two bison and one charged Adam. Just days earlier a nine year old was tossed in the air by a bison in Yellowstone National Park the latest victim spoke to us over the phone it's. At first. And trying to. Didn't believe it a Madonna getting charged by a bite and now there is. Nothing that I did aggravate him and then all of them better than I have got this feeling that something was cheating and then all of a sudden. He just threw me into the air. Seventeen year old says he is an experienced hiker and ending something like this would happen. Recovering after being airlifted to the hospital.

