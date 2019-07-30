Transcript for Teen attacked by bison at park speaks out

But a second time in one week a young tourists has been attacked by a bison in the national park. This time it was a seventeen year old attacked in North Dakota park Rangers say he somehow gotten the middle of a fight between two bison and one charged Adam. Just days earlier a nine year old was tossed in the air by a bison in Yellowstone National Park the latest victim spoke to us over the phone it's. At first. And trying to. Didn't believe it a Madonna getting charged by a bite and now there is. Nothing that I did aggravate him and then all of them better than I have got this feeling that something was cheating and then all of a sudden. He just threw me into the air. Seventeen year old says he is an experienced hiker and ending something like this would happen. Recovering after being airlifted to the hospital.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.