Transcript for 2 teens shot to death after asking man how tall he was

Com the two teams in this incident they were murdered were with another friend. Arm like I mentioned before they just hung out together they went to the mall they stated each other's houses. They never stray too far into its any of these neighborhoods. And this particular day they just wanted to go down to the to the corner to give some to get some candy Anna and their mom allow that. Com the victims were walking into the store they saw battle he stand in line while at the store. And the victims commented on the battle because he was quite call me after Mount Holly wise and you know hope to be that that tall someday. And unfortunately. Home you know obviously who will never even see the full growth of these poor children. Com as the three friends walked home through the Alley that's when the gunshots ring out and the victims were shot multiple times. Nine shell casings were found on the scene. On neighbor then related that the offender was seen throwing a suspicious item into a trash can. Fact is were able to acquire that surveillance video that you guys pushed out. Thanks to the media for pushing that out that's how we identify this guy so quickly. But the surveillance video battle and screen and exiting the gas station was most pivotal for this case. The security cameras from the area we will show the offender discarding a gun in the garbage can. And then battle was eventually found hiding out in a motel in not suburban Schiller park. He was arrested without incident and illegal drugs were found in his pocket. We're so proud. To say because of the tireless work. Of officers to detectives and no willingness of the community to take an active part in this investigation. Defender was arrested and will be held accountable. But the motive part I I I get everyone's asking or why as we ours while Seoul. Battle was not taken into custody and he did not invoke his right. Right away he eventually invoked his rights remain silent. Hong but he did while being interviewed by detectives he did admit that that was. He and on the video that he saw the gas station and many eventually ended up cotton is his here are shorter as he saw himself on the video. But he never told the detectives why. What why did you do this Hong that's the only thing that we have. It is from talking to the witness is friends with the only conversation that there was that occurred there was no altercation. Hong there was there was nothing that would have set off our battle to be. Angry at these kids they clearly he's he's about 6364. And they religious have to call how to how tall and last season because he is extremely tall.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.