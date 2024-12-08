Texas judge becomes internet hit

Harris County Criminal Court Judge David Fleischer joins ABC News Live to discuss his mission to change the justice system.

December 8, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live