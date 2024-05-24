Today marks 2 years since the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Families of the 19 students and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary announced new lawsuits against Texas officials.

May 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live