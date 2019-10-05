Torrential rain causes flash flooding in Houston

More
Rainfall rates were in the neighborhood of 2 to 3 inches per hour overnight.
0:31 | 05/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Torrential rain causes flash flooding in Houston
We're following breaking news from Houston where the already saturated city is virtually submerged by flood waters baseball size hail fell overnight. And floodwaters are waist deep in some spots trapping dozens of drivers thousands of power outages have also been reported. Meanwhile newly released video shows the frightening moments of school bus act on a school bus as the driver tried to navigate deep floodwaters outside Houston. Everyone made it through okay and you video overnight shows a mansion in the Houston area on fire it may have been hit by lightning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"Rainfall rates were in the neighborhood of 2 to 3 inches per hour overnight.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62956912","title":"Torrential rain causes flash flooding in Houston","url":"/US/video/torrential-rain-flash-flooding-houston-62956912"}