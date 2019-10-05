Transcript for Torrential rain causes flash flooding in Houston

We're following breaking news from Houston where the already saturated city is virtually submerged by flood waters baseball size hail fell overnight. And floodwaters are waist deep in some spots trapping dozens of drivers thousands of power outages have also been reported. Meanwhile newly released video shows the frightening moments of school bus act on a school bus as the driver tried to navigate deep floodwaters outside Houston. Everyone made it through okay and you video overnight shows a mansion in the Houston area on fire it may have been hit by lightning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.