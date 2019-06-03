Transcript for Track cancels horse racing after 21st fatality

Racing has been suspended indefinitely at a famous horse track near Los Angeles 21 thoroughbreds have died at Santa Anita since Christmas. The most recent yesterday during training. Two of the biggest sea vents. On the senate need to schedule are scheduled for Saturday including a preliminary for the Kentucky Derby whiter than normal track conditions may be the cause for some of the accidents.

