Track cancels horse racing after 21st fatality

California's Santa Anita Park canceled races through the weekend with no timetable with when they would resume.
0:22 | 03/06/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Track cancels horse racing after 21st fatality
Racing has been suspended indefinitely at a famous horse track near Los Angeles 21 thoroughbreds have died at Santa Anita since Christmas. The most recent yesterday during training. Two of the biggest sea vents. On the senate need to schedule are scheduled for Saturday including a preliminary for the Kentucky Derby whiter than normal track conditions may be the cause for some of the accidents.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

