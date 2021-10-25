‘The tragedy is still very much alive’: Rep. Karen Bass one year after Jan. 6

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., on political divisions as we approach the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

