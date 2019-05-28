Transcript for Triumphant celebration for rescued hiker following 17-day ordeal

On to a story that can only be described as a pure miracle three volunteer rescuers finally found hiker. Amanda Eller seventeen days. After she disappeared in Hawaii forest where she broke her leg. And suffered from a skin infection and severe skin burns I wanna go to Marcus Moore. Who's in at Maui with the latest markets. We'll Kimberley did the morning this is just an incredible story from beginning to to wind and here in Maui it's something that everyone is aware Evan have been talking about this miraculous rescue. Amanda Eller I found after seventeen days in a wooded area in the forest. And discovered. I'll just on on pure luck and died yesterday we witnessed an emotional homecoming were for the first time. We saw Amanda sends her dramatic rescue and she was in a wheelchair. And both of her feet bandit as she's nursing injuries from this two week long ordeal as you know. She had a fractured leg she also had a skin infection and was suffering from burns from exposure to the to the sun. And it was at this event this gathering in valley yesterday were dozens of people including her family. Gathered for what was supposed to be an event to thank people for their efforts to try to find her. And it really it was emotional we saw a lot of hugs and tears. And heard from Amanda for the first time publicly. Outside of her hospital room a sense they discovery and this is a bit of what she says take a listen. It was it was my job for me and my soles journey to stay alive. And and that's what I did see how many people went so far out of their way to do something so. Giving and generous with their time in their energy in their heart and effort it's like. It's like wow you guys. Everybody here. Took time out of their personal life for many. Even know only breath and credible. And that is Amanda there surrounded by her loved ones and and and the friends who've never. Gave up holt in the search for her you know she went missing on May eighth when she was setting off four to go on a three mile hike it turned into. A two week long ordeals and she endorsed so much during that time was exposed to the elements at one point she even endured. A a flash flood in her shoes were washed away. But what was perhaps the most challenging. A think she went through she apparently. Fell down a cliff a twenty foot cliff and fractured her leg that limited her abilities to move around but she also was up against quite a bit of challenging topography. And reportedly at one point slept amid the din of a wild board but again it was just by pure chance. That sound a rescuers and a helicopter. On Friday. Were flying near a water fall was she had sought refuge. And they spotted her there and brought her to safety just an incredible story. And she is expected to make a full recovery from her injuries and we anticipate the shall hold a news conference later this morning. Where she will share more details about her story of survival. And what may be next for the 35 real yoga instructor Kimberly. Think you mark is an unbelievable stories so happy that it indeed well.

