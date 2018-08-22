Trump awards Medal of Honor to airman who saved teammates from al-Qaeda attack

President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to Air Force Tech Sgt. John Chapman Wednesday for his valiant actions during a 2002 mountainside battle in Afghanistan.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump awards Medal of Honor to airman who saved teammates from al-Qaeda attack
John Chapman was the first to charge up the mountain toward the enemy he killed two terrorists and cleared out the first bunker. John left the safety of the first bunker to fire a second enemy. Grenade and another bunker as John fired on the second bunker he was shot and fell to the ground. And lost consciousness. Even though he was brutally wounded John regained consciousness and continued to fight on and he really fall. We have proof of that fight he really for. Good genes you have good genes. His high school year but John quoted these words give yourself before taking in of someone else. Very farsighted. The president of the United States of America has awarded in the name of congress the medal of honor posthumously. Two technical sergeant John A Chapman united states air force. For conspicuous gallantry and intra city at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

