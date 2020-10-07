Transcript for Trump calls Joe Biden ‘puppet’ of the far left

My administration as you know it stands with every citizen of oil in Cuban. Nicaragua stands with you write your struggle for freedom. The patriots here today fled socialism to find freedom and socialism and other things are you know. And a step beyond socialism in many cases. And now Joseph Biden and the radical left in trying to opposes same system socialism plus. In America Biden is a puppet of Bernie Sanders he has seen the militant left. The people who water ripped down statues monuments George Washington Thomas yup there's Benjamin fry. Jesus. And KG's. They were ripped down. Statues of Jesus. So we're dealing with a group of people. That they will not win it would when at all at this election coming up as a very important one is to say. When he sixteen the most important and maybe I'll still say that but this is equal to. Equal because. We need that extra time to have it seems like a tree you move past it. We have long. And that's way I appreciate you being agreed to leaders and I appreciate you being here. Nobody will be safe today Biden America. But Biden doesn't know what a bike in America is obvious to define he wouldn't even know what it is but that the people do. And he will have radical people running that it beaches in a vice president too we'll see what that. Ends up being but he will be choosing somebody went. Even that person won't have as much to do with running the countries you believe. Biden wants to to fund the police. He wants to. Call the cops the enemy which it did the other day leaving every citizen of diversity of a socialist mop. Or a mop far worse than socialism. Was ever meant to be. I'm fighting against. This horrible. Situation of fighting and I'm fighting hard. And I want the Republicans to get strong and tough but I want people that agree with me on the Democrat side of which there are many I think have a tremendous. Democrats we're actually doing in the real Paul's we're doing very well. We reviewed polls this morning with different states would do very well by the way he'll be happy to know what the state of Florida.

