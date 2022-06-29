Trump at center of several investigations across the country

ABC News investigative reporter Katherine Faulders and ABC legal contributor Kim Wehle discuss Donald Trump's future with the Jan. 6 committee and concerns from the DOJ over the Mar-a-Lago affidavit.

