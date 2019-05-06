Transcript for Trump stands by threat to impose tariffs on Mexico

President trump standing by his threat to impose tariffs on Mexico the US is third largest trading partner has vetoed this there's good. Otherwise we just won't be able to do this subversive or. The president said so much the Mexican government stops the flow of undocumented migrants through the southern border. The US will slap a 5% tariff on Mexican goods starting Monday the president dreading to add an additional 5% every month Maxine had a 25%. In October it migration continues at these high levels the pressures on vice president Mike Pence and secretary of state Mike Pompeo to strike a deal with the Mexican foreign minister and his delegation. Warren Washington this afternoon for some eleventh hour diplomacy. I think they want to make it here. Then they send their top people to join him we'll see what happens there. Both Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are against the punitive measures. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says US consumers will pick up the costs and punishing Mexico will be punishing. America as well senate Republicans threatening to vote against the measure with a veto proof majority in the when he problems. There. Care would wreak Havoc on the American economy. The president is the middle of trade negotiations with Mexico and Canada for a multi lateral trade deal and lawmakers are worried that these new terror threats could jeopardize that deal. Tara pulmonary ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.