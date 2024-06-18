USDA pauses fruit inspections over security concerns

Due to security concerns, the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture has suspended inspections of mangoes and avocados in Mexico. Officials say the program will stay paused until inspectors’ safety can be ensured.

June 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live