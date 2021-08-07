Transcript for Utah doctor warns of surge in COVID-19 cases

Like most hospitals across the country and world or hospital also saw a tremendous increase in the number of patients that we had to take care of last winter. Most of whom had Covert nineteen. It was. Challenge for the world of the challenge for our hospitals is the same. It's been really discouraging over the past week to see it big spike in the number of patients and I see you and in our hospital. I want to put down a hallway today and was just. Really discouraged to see how many patients room after room. Where there with Covance on time winners doing poorly. This curious to see that we had sued in debate more patience today because of their lungs faintly and even have to do with that. In patients. We are are. Sad to see this coming back. And it is feels different than it did last winter and two main ways. The first wave that I would suggest is that last winter there was a huge. Influx of support from the community and the carrier is going to work felt. We'll look like who we were heroes and away and it was an opportunity forced to fill it we really had an opportunity to make an impact to make a difference in the world. And support urges on and we gave everything that we had we gave every ounce of energy that we had regrets and it's been very difficult now to see this coming back we feel like we just finished a marathon. Across the finish line and are looking ahead at ten more miles. And many of the system have gas left in the tank to do it can't. The other way the situation feels different is there's a solution now last winter we didn't happen vaccine. That we do. And the vaccine works. There's nothing short of a miracle in every sense of that word. I will make a very clear statement. That I have never taking care of a single patient despite working day in day out in this isu for the past eighteen months. I have never taking care of a single patient in the icu. On the front leader who is fully vaccinated. I share that with you as a truth and hope you realize is that the vaccine works. And if there's anything that I can do. I want to shout from the rooftops and let the world know the vaccines the solution. The vaccine can prevent the unnecessary suffering. The unnecessary dying and the unnecessary. Sorrow. For family members dealing with such a terrible situations. Sort urged him. Please please get vaccinated. And make a difference.

