Transcript for Utah student murder suspect sought soundproof room

Yes the request he was asking for were at work normal requests before this house became the sitter of a missing person investigation there was contractor Brian wolf. Called for a possible job. By I use IG IET just kind of set anything big strong hooks anchor in the concrete. But it wasn't just hooks something out of a movie at mind blowing I use Jackie said he wanted a room with the secret entry. I've lived my I don't know where you live forever my gut without them. Not normal I mean who needs a soundproof room with a found lost and hooked on this I mean in my opinion is for some bad. Will says he got out of there with no intent to go back I dispel. Uncomfortable and not think it's the scene feeling terror chatter and had she was hired cleaner at the home earlier this year and. The only team that was odd to me was just how many cameras were in his house. I've seen Farrell half dozen people have had cameras that this Condace that battle that marred its because of how they are faced in the master bedroom. She says I do I he invited her to drink whiskey but she politely refused. And she says she knew in her gut she would never return. It is have a feeling that a single pack when we left the house. He we've both got the truck and looked at each other and we're like okay that was weird right and he he looked to me is like yep we're not doing that job right now like hell knows if the hell out of here. And then we we drove off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.