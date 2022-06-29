Uvalde sheriff to testify on police response to Robb Elementary school mass shooting

ABC News’ John Quiñones is in Uvalde, Texas, as members of the Houston Astros are set to hold an event for the community.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live