'Varsity Blues' mastermind Rick Singer pleads for lower sentence

Federal prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum that the mastermind of the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal deserves six years in prison.

December 29, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live