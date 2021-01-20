-
Now Playing: Key moments from the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden's inaugural parade to the Oval Office
-
Now Playing: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell’s thoughts on today’s inauguration
-
Now Playing: Sen. Roy Blunt on the inauguration
-
Now Playing: Wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery
-
Now Playing: Sen. Bernie Sanders on the inauguration
-
Now Playing: Presentation of inaugural gifts
-
Now Playing: Rev. Silvester Beaman delivers benediction
-
Now Playing: How the weather has affected past inaugurations
-
Now Playing: Poet Amanda Gorman reads 'The Hill We Climb'
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden delivers his inaugural address
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff arrive at US Capitol on Inauguration Day
-
Now Playing: Joseph R. Biden sworn in as 46th president
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris sworn in as vice president
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden's entrance to his inauguration
-
Now Playing: Sen. Amy Klobuchar delivers opening inauguration remarks
-
Now Playing: Former Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama arrive at inauguration
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden arrives at US Capitol ahead of inauguration
-
Now Playing: US Coast Guard vessels patrol DC waterways