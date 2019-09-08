Video shows one of the attacks from the California stabbings

More
Police released surveillance footage of the attack to show the "severity" of it. The woman seen in the video is expected to survive.
0:25 | 08/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows one of the attacks from the California stabbings
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"Police released surveillance footage of the attack to show the \"severity\" of it. The woman seen in the video is expected to survive.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64880399","title":"Video shows one of the attacks from the California stabbings","url":"/US/video/video-shows-attacks-california-stabbings-64880399"}