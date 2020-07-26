Video shows John Lewis dancing at a rally in 2018

More
Rep. John Lewis is seen dancing to Pharrell's "Happy" at a 2018 Stacey Abrams rally in Decatur, Georgia.
0:20 | 07/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows John Lewis dancing at a rally in 2018
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"Rep. John Lewis is seen dancing to Pharrell's \"Happy\" at a 2018 Stacey Abrams rally in Decatur, Georgia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72000214","title":"Video shows John Lewis dancing at a rally in 2018","url":"/US/video/video-shows-john-lewis-dancing-rally-2018-72000214"}