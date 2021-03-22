Transcript for White house press secretary says there is no crisis at the border

Well children. Presenting our border who are fleeing violence her fleeing prosecution. Who are fleeing terrible situations. Is not a crisis. Oh we feel that it is. Our responsibility to humanely approach. This circumstance and make sure they are treated with treated and couldn't conditions that are safe. I will say that. You know these photos show what we've long been same which is that the these Border Patrol facilities are not places made for children. They are not places that we want children to be staying for extended period of time. Our alternative is to send children back on this treacherous journey that is not in our view the right choice to make and so our focus now. Is on putting in place. Is on solutions and putting in place policies. Including. Expanding processing at the border opening up additional facilities something that you've seen developments on over the past several days and they'll be certainly more on. Re starting. Should be eligible to apply for that's who they're not making this journey so our focus is on solutions and implementing them as quickly as possible. The president says he is open to going into the border at some point. Do you have any sense if during this current situation he would consider it valuable to go there. Scene for himself the conditions talk to people on the ground is that something we should this. I don't have any trips to preview for you I can tell you that the president is briefed regularly on. Street situation the border and every step that he is pushing his team to take that his team is taking too. To put in place actions to put in place solutions fellow ex but it processing. Get kids into shelters more quickly. And he is up regularly briefed and but I don't have any anything to preview for you want to trap. He isn't what other changes that could take place is allowing a process where. Those Seeking Asylum can do it from their views but there are a lot of ad agencies say that just extends the period of exposure. To poverty violence all of this condition. And don't support. So. How the president. Going to deal with factor hand. Clearly the border is not what is being done before so seeing my message that is not. In tune with what people are actually seeing based on how to 15161000. Kids in US custody and so. Well actually that vast majority of people come to the border are turned away. Adults families single. People who are coming to the border are turned away. So that is a message we will continue to convey. Through a number of the means I have outlined for you and the president has also conveyed that directly as has our secretary of homeland security and as was noted earlier there's obviously trip to the region as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.